Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been playing house for years, but the former has no intention of making things official.

When Kourtney, 33, Kim, 31, and Khloe, 27, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, host Jimmy Kimmel, 44, asked the pregnant reality star why there aren't any wedding bells in her and Scott's immediate future.

"Do you wanna be in my therapy session?" Kourtney laughed. "First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy. I'm really claustrophobic, and all my issues -- and I have a lot of them -- they all stem from this thing. I can't commit to anything . . but I love Scott, and he is my partner."

Kourtney added: "We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership -- I don't think I'm any different than Khloe and Lamar [Odom, 32]."

Kimmel then joked about her sister's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, 27. "Why don't you try it for a little while like Kim did?" (The sisters simply smiled at Kimmel's wisecrack.)

The Kardashian trio also discussed the impending birth of Kourtney's second child, due later this month. "The last time I happened to give birth . . . they only let two people in the room because of the swine flu, so Kim was hiding in the closet and my mom was peeking out," Kourtney recalled.

Like before, Khloe will once again be in the delivery room. "I held the leg and I've been asked to do that again," she explained. Odom's wife then reminded Kimmel that when Mason was born in December 2009, "Kourtney brought her own baby out of her. The doctor said, 'Are you ready to touch your baby boy?' and she goes, 'OK!' and grabbed him."

E! cameras captured the now infamous scene, but Kourtney doesn't regret sharing it with viewers. "That's a natural thing to do. That's how people used to give birth," she explained. "That was such a nice moment."

