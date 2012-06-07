Like most pregnant women, Kristin Cavallari has been forced to make a few sacrifices for the sake of her unborn child.

The toughest thing to give up: raw seafood. "Counting down the days until I can have sushi," the 25-year-old MTV reality star tweeted June 5.

Cavallari, who is expecting her first baby boy with fiance Jay Cutler, 29, added that she still has "a couple more months" before giving birth.

The Laguna Beach alum recently celebrated her baby shower with former Hills costars Stephanie Pratt, 26, Heidi Montag, 25, and Spencer Pratt, 28, at a private residence in West Hollywood.

"She was glowing and gorgeous," a source told Us Weekly of the mom-to-be. "She looked so happy!"

Cavallari and Cutler -- who postponed their wedding until after their son's birth -- are looking forward to becoming first-time parents. "He's gonna be a great dad! He's so cute with kids," Cavallari told Us earlier this year. "He's good with my little dog, so he's gonna be really, really cute with kids!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Kristin Cavallari: I Can't Wait to Eat Sushi Again!