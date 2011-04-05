Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's unborn son and daughter are going to be sooooo embarrassed in about 10 years!

Due with twins May 14, the pregnant singer, 42, and her husband, Cannon, 30, recently posed together -- nude! -- in a series of artsy photos that will adorn the walls of their home.

Cannon mentioned the in-the-buff photo shoot Tuesday on his radio show, "Rollin' With Nick Cannon," and now he's not so sure it was a wise decision.

"My children are going to have to see these pictures. ... It's a little weird," he says.

The pics, which plenty of expectant parents have done, are intended to commemorate Carey's pregnancy.

But Cannon's already fretting about his kids being teased. "When they get older and their friends come over ... they will see the pictures and say, 'Your daddy's butt-naked.'"

Last Monday, her birthday, Carey painted her huge belly with butterflies.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Nick and more celebs who went to the Nickelodian Kids' Choice Awards

Learn all about Nick's music career on MSN

25 of the most unforgettable pop culture weddings

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

Stars who got pregnant past 40

Celebs' bodies after twins

Mariah's and more celebrity yearbook pics