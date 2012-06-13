Baby joy, indeed!

As Us Weekly confirmed last Friday, Megan Fox and her husband of two years, Brian Austin Green, 38, are expecting their first child together this fall -- and the pregnancy was no surprise to the couple.

PHOTOS: Megan's red carpet evolution

"They're thrilled about the baby!" an insider tells Us. The Friends With Kids star, 26, has long hoped to play the role of Mom. "The pregnancy was planned," reveals a pal. "She has wanted a baby with Brian for awhile."

When asked in March if she saw herself having children, Fox gushed to Us, "Yes, I've always loved kids!"

PHOTOS: Megan's life as a married woman

And she isn't planning to stop at one. "I want at least two," Fox told Cosmopolitan in April. "Probably three kids. I've always been maternal."

She has already had parenting practice as stepmom to Green's 10-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex Vanessa Marcil. "Brian knows that Megan is mom material," says an insider. "She is amazing with Kassius."

PHOTOS: Megan's hot Transformers style

Take the typical scene at one of his baseball games: "Megan is front and center, cheering, giving out juice," says a witness. "She's like every other mom!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Megan Fox Wanted a Baby "For a While"