Pregnant behind bars?

That might be the case for Mindy McCready. The expectant country singer -- who made headlines Wednesday after she and her son were declared missing -- has been ordered by a judge to bring the child back to Florida by Thursday afternoon.

But according to the Associated Press, McCready, 36, said her just-announced pregnancy prevents her from getting to the Sunshine state with 5-year-old Zander, and she'll risk arrest by not turning him in by the court's deadline. (The babies' father, according to the New York Daily News, is McCready's music producer boyfriend of two years, David Wilson.)

"I'm a mom first," she told the AP from Nashville. "No matter what happens, I'm going to protect my kid. If I have to go to jail, so be it."

She first made headlines Wednesday when authorities said she and her son, Zander -- whose legal guardian is McCready's mother, Gayle Ingne -- disappeared from her father's Cape Coral, Fla., home Tuesday evening.

In her AP interview, McCready accused Inge of abusing Zander; her mother said the claims are "absolutely not true."

On Wednesday, the singer's publicist quickly refuted claims that she abducted her son, adding that both she and Zander were "safe, healthy and comfortable."

"I did not steal my child, as it would be impossible for me to kidnap what already belongs to me," she told Access Hollywood over email. "There never was any missing persons report and never an Amber Alert."

