Miranda Kerr is baring more than just her baby bump in the December issue of W.

For the magazine's family issue, she poses nude.

"Yes, I am pregnant. Four months along," she announced in August, a month after UsMagazine.com broke the news.

Kerr's modeling days soon may be numbered.

"My ideal situation would be to live on a farm in a solar-powered house with a hammock and a vegetable patch," the model, who wed Orlando Bloom this past summer, told Page Six Magazine in 2008. "When this is all over, that's where I'll be. I've always wanted kids, so someday, eventually, yes, it will happen."

