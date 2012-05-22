Any day now!

Pregnant Molly Sims is only a month away from her due date, and the first-time mom-to-be chatted with Us Weekly at the Liz Lange Maternity for Target 10th Anniversary Celebration in NYC last Wednesday about the upcoming arrival of her baby boy.

"You get big and you get uncomfortable," Sims explained of the last trimester. "You start thinking that at any moment you might go into labor even though you know it's not true."

The model/actress, who turns 39 Friday, tells Us she's starting to get nervous about the birth -- and so is husband Scott Stuber. "We did our first birthing class the other day… I swear to god I thought he was going to faint!"

She and film producer Stuber, who she married last September, can't seem to agree on a baby name for their little boy -- or when to actually pick the moniker.

"He wants to meet him [first]," she explained of why Stuber wants to wait to decide on a name. "But I'm like, 'We're going to be too stressed in the hospital!' He’s a producer, so I [asked], 'Don't you want to produce? Don't you want to think of it?' And he’s [said], 'No, I want to wait.' So we had a little bit of an argument on that."

And Sims isn't sure if she will get an epidural or not. "I'm going to see. I’ve asked a lot of questions and my doctor, Dr. Michelle Hakakha, wrote this great book called Expecting 411," she said. "She's fantastic and [she said], 'Listen, there's no award or medal at the end of this.' She doesn't want me to feel guilty if I end up doing the epidural. It's like, 'Just wait until you feel that first contraction. At seven centimeters, it's rough.' "

But the mom-to-be has decided on a theme for her son's nursery and said, "It's getting done."

"It's kind of bohemian, modern chic," she shared. "We have made it so cool. I'm so happy. It's my favorite room!"

