Bananas, it's a boy!

Pregnant celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe has finally confirmed the gender of her baby. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, she lets a telling pronoun slip. Patting her stomach, Zoe, 39, says, "It all depends on his arrival."

The article then details how her husband of 12 years Rodger Berman kisses her belly and declares, "it's a little boy."

The "Rachel Zoe Project" star also reveals that she's seven months along -- and will be just one month away from giving birth when she dresses celeb clients like Anne Hathaway and other A-listers for the Oscars.

Any chance the notoriously hard-working fashionista can take it down a notch as she waits to give birth? "I've been asked to slow down,” she tells WWD. “But to be totally honest, it's kind of next to impossible when you're planning your show and launching your collection, and in the middle of award season."

Shockingly, the clotheshorse hasn't started picking up togs for her son. "I'm also Jewish," she explains. “So I'm a little superstitious. I've been sent a lot of gifts and things and my team just hides them."

More on Wonderwall:

Jewel announces she's expecting

The perils of celebrity pregnancy

Style Profile: Rachel Zoe

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Pregnant stars in bikinis

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?

PHOTOS: Rachel Zoe's scary-skinny body pre-pregnancy