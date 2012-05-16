Reese is in good spirits!

After tending to her parents' personal matters in Tennessee, Reese Witherspoon is back to her normal routine in her Brentwood, Calif. neighborhood.

The This Means War actress was all smiles Wednesday as ran some errands. Her white and navy polka-dot shirt dress, which she teamed with gold flip-flops, tied at the waist and enhanced her growing baby bump.

On May 11, the 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child and her first with husband Jim Toth, accompanied her parents to a Davidson County courtroom for an emergency hearing on her father's alleged bigamy case.

In court documents filed by Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Witherspoon May 8, she accuses her husband, Dr. John Witherspoon of bigamy and asks to have his January 14 marriage to Tricianne Taylor annulled. Though the star's parents separated in 1996, they never officially divorced.

Betty believes Taylor may be taking advantage of John, 70, given his poor mental health, which she thinks is early onset dementia. "When I confronted my husband, he said he didn't know who Tricianne Taylor was and that he did not remember getting married," she said in the affidavit.

The Witherspoon family attorney, Andra Hendrick, assures that the conservatorship case "has zero to do with Reese Witherspoon's career," and instead is about helping her mother look after her marriage and the family's finances.

