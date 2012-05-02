Pregnant Reese Witherspoon Recycles Dress, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
Reese Witherspoon is already remixing her maternity wear!
In Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday, the pregnant star had her bump on full display in a clingy raspberry Michael Lauren dress teamed with a long, gray grandfather cardigan and a matching Stella McCartney chain-strap purse.
PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's bump style so far
Just less than a month ago, Witherspoon, 36, stepped out in this dress that showed off her much smaller baby bump while walking through Los Angeles April 10.
PHOTOS: Check out Reese's body evolution
Over the weekend, the actress and her baby-to-be (her first with husband Jim Toth) made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's best hairstyles ever
Dressed in a sexy, slimming black dress, Witherspoon made her way around the star-packed event with her husband. Her two kids from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, stayed at home.
