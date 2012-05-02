Reese Witherspoon is already remixing her maternity wear!

In Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday, the pregnant star had her bump on full display in a clingy raspberry Michael Lauren dress teamed with a long, gray grandfather cardigan and a matching Stella McCartney chain-strap purse.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's bump style so far

Just less than a month ago, Witherspoon, 36, stepped out in this dress that showed off her much smaller baby bump while walking through Los Angeles April 10.

PHOTOS: Check out Reese's body evolution

Over the weekend, the actress and her baby-to-be (her first with husband Jim Toth) made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's best hairstyles ever

Dressed in a sexy, slimming black dress, Witherspoon made her way around the star-packed event with her husband. Her two kids from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, stayed at home.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Reese and Jim Keep a Tight Grip on Each Other, Plus More Celeb PDA

Maternity Style: Hits and Misses

Reese Witherspoon Reportedly Pregnant With Third Child