Charlotte Grace Prinze's days as an only child are numbered!

On Saturday, Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped out in L.A. with Charlotte, her adorable 2-year-old daughter with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. It's the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been spotted out and about since Us Weekly broke news Thursday of her second pregnancy.

Casually clad, Gellar covered up any evidence of a bump in a baggy black shirt and army-green pants. Charlotte's look was decidedly more dramatic! The Hollywood tot wore a pink tutu, accessorized with a silver necklace and silver shoes.

A source close to Gellar tells Us, "She and Freddie are thrilled" to become parents again. "They're amazing parents."

She and Prinze, 36, celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this September; they met in 1997 while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurfaces With Daughter Charlotte, 2