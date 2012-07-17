Is that you, Snooki?

Pregnant MTV reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi again showed off her makeup-free face via Twitter Monday, giving fans a glimpse at her pre-glam routine. "My clean canvas before I get artistic," Snooki, 24, tweeted along with the image of her bare face and sleek strands.

Expecting her first child -- a baby boy she plans to name Lorenzo -- with fiance Jioni LaValle in September, the Snooki & JWoww star has had to revamp her get-glam routine since becoming pregnant.

Chief among her pregnancy changes: She's had to skip her beloved tanning bed. However, she's not totally torn up about having to reach for bronzer instead of tanning lotion. "When I tan once, it stays forever," she told E! News. "I have that natural dark skin. Even if I didn't tan for two years, I would still be tan."

The pregnant celeb has also seen her body change as her baby grows -- and not necessarily in a good way. "I actually want a big belly now, so I don't mind having brownies or fries," she reasoned to Us Weekly in June. "The only thing is, I've also gone up a cup size: I'm a D now. I hate my boobs so much!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki Goes Makeup Free Again