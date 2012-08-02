Jersey Shore hits Jersey Boys!

On July 26, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoyed an outing to the Broadway musical with their men.

"We used to double date more, but we're so busy now," mom-to-be Snooki, 24, told Us Weekly, hugging fiance Jionni LaValle, 25, tight. As for the show itself? "I was boppin' my head!" Snooki says.

The night put JWoww, who brought beau of two years Roger Matthews, 37, in a contemplative mood.

"Jersey Shore has given us everything," said JWoww, 27. "Nicole's pregnant and engaged because of it, and I'm with the person I want to be with the rest of my life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki Has Jersey Boys Double Date With JWoww