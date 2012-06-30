As she awaits the arrival of her first baby -- a boy! -- with fiance Jionni LaValle, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn't ashamed to chow down while eating for two. That is, as long as her added pregnancy pounds don't settle in her chest.

"I actually want a big belly now, so I don't mind having brownies or fries," the Snooki & JWoww star, 24, tells Us Weekly. "The only thing is, I've also gone up a cup size: I'm a D now. I hate my boobs so much!"

PHOTOS: Snooki's most out-there outfits

Planning to name her son Lorenzo or Jionni, Jr., after LaValle, 25, the seven months pregnant Snooki has already nixed breastfeeding her boy, but isn't exactly sold on pumping, either. "It's kind of like you're a cow and you're just milking," she recently told "Good Morning America."

VIDEO: Snooki's pregnancy workout routine

Intending to live with her fiance's parents in the basement of their New Jersey home once the baby arrives, Snooki already plans to look to her son's grandparents for guidance in more ways than one.

"Me and Jionni have made a rule: If we're hungover or if we've had two drinks, we're not going near the child," she confirms. "We'll give him to Grandma. God forbid we drop our baby!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki: "I Hate My Boobs So Much!"

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

The 'Jersey Shore Gang Hits the Beach'

JWoww Wants Her Kids to Procreate with Snooki's Kids

Bieber is Twitter's Pied Piper, Plus More of June's Webbiest Stars