Little guido on the way!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi finally revealed the gender of her baby-to-be on Wednesday.

"Can finally share the good news . . . we're havin' a boy!" the six-months-pregnant star, 24, wrote on her Facebook page. The little guy will be the first child for the Jersey Shore star and fiance Jionni LaValle.

She and LaValle, 25, first shared news of their pregnancy with Us Weekly back in March.

Before revealing her future child's gender, Snooki admitted to Us in late April that her child -- boy or girl -- would take after Mom and Dad in the fashion department.

"If it's a girl, animal print everywhere and blinged out everything," Polizzi said. "If it's a boy, I would dress him like Pauly D."

The new Us Weekly reports that Snooki has decided to keep some distance from her Jersey Shore pals when shooting gets underway for the sixth season this summer. Opting out of living in the infamous party palace in Seaside Heights, NJ with JWoww et al, she'll live nearby with her husband-to-be LaValle.

The smush-tastic abode, notes a pal, is "certainly not comfortable for someone well into her pregnancy."

