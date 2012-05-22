When shooting gets underway for season six this summer, the Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights, NJ will be short one pint-sized party girl.

Now six months pregnant with her first child, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is all set to shoot the next season of the MTV smash with cohorts JWoww, The Situation, Pauly D et al -- but at a slight remove. The new Us Weekly confirms that Snooki, 24, will not be living in the Jersey Shore pad, and has instead opted to live nearby with fiance (and fellow parent-to-be) Jionni LaValle.

Indeed, as an insider points out, the party-centric abode is "certainly not comfortable for someone well into her pregnancy."

As Snooki told Us in March when she announced her pregnancy, she won't be hitting Karma, either. "I don't want to be one of those moms who's pregnant in a club," she said. "It's disgusting!"Her spinoff with BFF Jennie "JWoww" Farley, Snooki & JWoww, premieres June 21.

