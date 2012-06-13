Pregnant on wheels!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opted for a nice drive rather than a leisurely stroll along the Seaside Heights, NJ boardwalk on Tuesday. Perched on a motorized mobility scooter, the pregnant Jersey Shore star wore a head-to-toe black ensemble, giant hoop earrings and heeled boots.

She appeared to have all the essentials with her -- a grocery bag stuffed in the scooter's front basket and her purse securely seated behind her. At one point, her housemate Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio jumped on the powerchair to take it for a spin.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's craziest moments!

Expecting her first child with fiance Jionni LaValle in a few months, the 24-year-old MTV star seems to be playing things safe as she and her seven ultra-tan housemates film the reality show's sixth season in its homebase.

This week, however, Snooki was the subject of a nude photo scandal, which were obtained by sites like Egotastic and the Daily Mail. "Clearly these are old and personal photos that were not meant for the public," her rep tells Us Weekly. "It's a shame someone decided to leak them for obvious personal gain."

PHOTOS: Snooki's most out-there outfits

Meanwhile, her housemates Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who were involved in a "massive bar brawl" on June 8.

A source told Us of the ordeal: "These drunk guys saw the cameras and started taunting the girls. Then, they started bothering Ronnie, Vinny [Guadagnino], The Sitch, and Pauly."

PHOTOS: A-listers with Jersey Shore style

Just two days later, Polizzi's fellow meatball Deena Cortese was arrested for public intoxication.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki Rides a Motorized Scooter