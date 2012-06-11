Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is adjusting well to pregnancy, except for one thing -- breastfeeding!

The "Jersey Shore" star, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Jionni LaValle, gave an update on her pregnancy to "Good Morning America" on Monday. Snooki has changed her fist-pumping ways to prepare for the birth of her son, but she's still struggling with the idea of the idea of nursing her baby-to-be, a boy.

"I'm just scared," Snooki, 24, explained to "GMA." "My friend did and she said it was so painful…but I definitely want to pump because it's the best nutrients for the baby."

However, she doesn't love the idea of pumping either, saying, "It's kind of like you're a cow and you're just milking."

But the "Jersey Shore" party girl has, of course, stopped drinking. "All my friends are like, 'You can have a glass of wine.' I'm like, 'No.' I refuse because I'm going to be that person that has a glass of wine and [the] baby comes out with three legs."

And, as she previously announced on Twitter, she's stopped tanning. "I'm actually embracing the paleness," Snooki said. "It's kind of a new look."

Snooki, who is nearly seven months pregnant, and LaValle, 24, also shared the name they plan on giving their son. "I think we're going to do 'Lorenzo,' " Snooki said. "Because then you can call him 'Enzo.' "

One thing Snooki did not address during her interview was her recent nude photo scandal. Pre-pregnancy naked photos of the star were leaked over the weekend and Snooki's rep told Us Weekly, "Clearly these are old and personal photos that were not meant for the public. It's a shame someone decided to leak them for obvious personal gain."

Snooki's "Jersey Shore" cast members -- Jenni "JWoww" Farlery, Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- had trouble of their own over the weekend. The group was involved in a bar brawl Friday night at Seaside Heights hotspot Bamboo Bar. "It started as a small fight, then turned into a massive brawl," an insider told Us Weekly.

In a separate incident, Deena Cortese was arrested Sunday afternoon for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The 25-year-old was picked up from jail by her parents later that day.

