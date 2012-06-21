When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced her pregnancy on the March 19 cover of Us Weekly, the MTV star proclaimed: "I'm going to wear heels throughout. I'm 24, not 50!"

Bad idea. While filming the sixth season of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on June 21, the expectant star took a tumble in her platform sandals. Luckily, Polizzi wasn't seriously injured.

PHOTOS: Stars with Snooki's pouf

While the pint-size star is hesitant to give up her sky-high heels, Polizzi did vow to stop visiting the tanning salon while pregnant. "I can use self-tanner, I think, but I don't feel the need to," the typically bronzed star told Us. "This is my pregnant look."

Polizzi and her fiance, Jionni LaValle, 24, will welcome a baby boy later this year; they are planning to tie the knot in 2013. "We will focus on the baby first. I want to have the baby, lose weight and have the baby in the wedding," Polizzi explained.

VIDEO: Snooki tells Us about her pregnant workout routine

Added LaValle: "It's at least a year away."

Like most brides-to-be, Polizzi has a clear vision of what she wants on her big day. "I want it in my church, with a reception in Jersey somewhere. I want bombs going off at the reception -- fireworks, pyro," she told Us. "And I want a princess-type gown with a huge train."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Snooki Trips in Platform Sandals!