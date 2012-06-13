Just like her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley's first child will be a boy!

The Sister, Sister star's rep confirms to Us Weekly that Tamera, 33, and her husband Adam Housley, a Fox News correspondent, are expecting a son.

The couple, who married on May 15, 2011, will welcome their baby boy this fall. Tamera's twin sister, Tia Mowry, welcomed her first child, son Cree, on June 28, 2011.

"Seeing my sister as a mom is amazing," Tamera told Us in October 2011. "She is so inspiring because she is juggling being a mom, being an actress and being a businesswoman at the same time. She's doing an amazing job -- and she's beautiful!"

Tamera's pregnancy has been documented on the sister's reality show, Tia & Tamera, on Style Network. On Monday's episode, Tamera had to help Tia baby proof her home for her almost one-year-old. Tia said, "You have get on all fours and pretend you're the baby."

