Tori Spelling loves putting her baby bump on display.

The Oxygen reality star, who will welcome her fourth child this September, proudly showed off her pregnancy curves in a blue bikini top and red striped shorts in Beverly Hills July 4. With a bandage wrapped around her ankle -- presumably from a sprain -- Spelling, 39, spent the national holiday in a wheelchair.

"Today the McDermotts will be spending the holiday together as a family. Dean [McDermott, 45] will be grilling while the kids will most likely spend the entire day in the pool," the actress blogged Wednesday morning. "And since Dean will be manning the grill, it's guaranteed to be a delicious feast."

She added: "I hope you are all enjoying your day off, relaxing with your family and friends, eating delectable American favorites (burgers please!) and getting ready to take in the fireworks."

That afternoon, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and mom to Liam, 5, Stella, 4, and Hattie, 8 months, soaked up the sun and enjoyed "Dr. Pepper ice cream floats by the pool with the family," she shared via Twitter. "Couldn't be happier!"

The tight-knit family then watched the fireworks and Will Smith's 1996 blockbuster Independence Day on TV. "Perfect end to a great Fourth of July," she tweeted.

