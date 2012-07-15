What a difference a year makes!

On July 15 of last year, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo exchanged marital vows atop a cliff overlooking the ocean on Necker Island.

One year later, the singer, 38, and Wipe Out hostess, 31, are still in wedded bliss -- and getting ready for the arrival of their first child, a little boy, this fall!

On Sunday, to celebrate one year together as Mr. and Mrs. Lachey, the expectant parents had another view of the ocean -- the Pacific! -- during a romantic, one-on-one brunch at Geoffrey's in Malibu.

"Nick was very sweet and doting on Vanessa," a witness at Geoffrey's tells Us Weekly. "He was rubbing her back and had his arm around her. At one point he put his hand on her belly which made her smile."

A "very pregnant" looking Vanessa was clad in a girl white dress. When it was time to leave, her chivalrous hubby "had the car pulled up to a door so Vanessa wouldn't have to walk too far," the observer says.

The couple announced their baby-to-be's gender late last month. "We can't wait to meet him soon!" Vanessa wrote on her website. They went on a romantic babymoon to Jade Mountain in St. Lucia earlier in June.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Vanessa Minnillo Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Nick Lachey!