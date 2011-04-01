She's been outnumbered by boys for years, but things will start to even out once Victoria Beckham welcomes her first daughter with husband David Beckham later this summer.

"We've got three beautiful boys. We're ecstatic to have another one on the way," David, 35, said during a Thursday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"When we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, 'Oh, it's a boy.' I was like, 'Great,' and Victoria was like, 'Ugh. Another penis in the house.' She thinks there's too many in the house already," he laughed. "So then we went back for the next scan and they said, 'Oh, we think it's a girl.'"

The late night host, 43, then asked the soccer superstar if he and his fashion designer wife, 36, have settled on a name for their little girl.

"We've got a few in mind, but we've also said to the boys, 'Give us some ideas,'" David explained. "When we got told it was a boy, Romeo was like, 'How about Justin Bieber Beckham?' So now that we know it's a girl, he's like, 'What about Justine Bieber Beckham?'"

The British-born athlete wasn't exactly shocked by his son's request; Romeo, 8, and his younger brother Cruz, 5, met the "Baby" singer at his concert several months ago.

"The funny thing was, I was on my way to drop them off at school the other day and my youngest was like, 'Do you think we can have a playmate with Justin Bieber?'" David recalled. "I think he's a little busy."

