Victoria's Secret angel Doutzen Kroes is now a happy wife!

On Sunday, Dutch model Kroes, 25, wed DJ/producer beau Sunnery James in Eastermar, her hometown in the Netherlands, the New York Post confirms.

Expecting their first child, Kroes and James said "I do" before an intimate crowd of 30 friends and family. The bride wore a gown by Spanish designer Pronovias.

According to the Post, the couple will honeymoon on an island just north of Madagascar.

"We are so happy to start our new life together," Kroes told the Post.

Their baby, a boy, is due this January.

