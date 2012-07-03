After two failed marriages, Tom Cruise apparently didn't want to take any chances when he secured Katie Holmes as wife No. 3. TMZ says the newly ringless actress will collect "virtually nothing" in the divorce because of their airtight prenuptial agreement.

That's contrary to speculation that she'll get a lump-sum payment in the millions for making it to the five-year mark with the star, who is expected to fight her bid for sole legal custody of 6-year-old Suri.

Holmes, 33, however, is said to be perfectly fine exiting the marriage without a payout.

"She's not about the money," a source tells TMZ. "She's not that girl. She loves to work."

Katie will reportedly seek child support to ensure that Suri is taken care of in the designer dress-outfitted lifestyle to which she's grown accustomed. TMZ predicts that could be a "big-ticket item." It also says there's a possibility she could challenge the prenup.

But the source is quick to stress, "Money is not that important to her. She makes plenty on her own."

Meanwhile, did Cruise, 50, prevent Holmes from taking a job she wanted? Us Weekly claims he put the kibosh on plans for a "Dawson's Creek" reunion.

"[Producers] were begging her to sign on for a reunion movie. Tom said absolutely no way and thought going backward would be bad," alleges a source. Katie, however, "didn't care how 'low-brow' he thinks 'Dawson's Creek' is. She wanted to do the movie and reconnect with her fans. And have fun -- something she rarely does anymore."

But Gossip Cop denies Cruise thwarted our chance to find out what happened to Joey and Pacey (either way, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson probably have better things to do these days).

And finally, Tom's 17-year-old son, Connor, may be sending his own message about the split. On Tuesday, he re-tweeted the following: "#LaFamilia‬ Always. Friends Come And Go, But Family Is Forever."

