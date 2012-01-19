NEW YORK (AP) -- The theatrical prequel to "Peter Pan" has found its Broadway home.

Producers of "Peter and the Starcatcher" said Thursday that the play will be performed at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and previews performances will begin March 28. Opening night is slated for April 15.

The play is written by Tony Award nominee Rick Elice. Co-directors are Roger Rees, who is now starring in "The Addams Family," and Alex Timbers, who directed "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson." Twelve actors play some 50 characters.

The madcap look at Peter Pan's background is based on the novel of the same name by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Earlier versions have been staged at the La Jolla Playhouse and New York Theatre Workshop.

The Broadway cast will be announced later.