President Barack Obama's second inauguration weekend featured performances by Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor, Katy Perry, and Usher -- not to mention his official swearing-in and stirring inaugural address to hundreds of thousands of guests at the U.S. Capitol. But all of that pales in comparison to what happened last week: Michelle Obama got bangs.

The newly inaugurated Commander-in-Chief joked about his wife's chic new hairstyle at a reception with supporters on Sunday, Jan. 20, one day before his public oath of office. "First of all, I love Michelle Obama," he began. "And to address the most significant event of this weekend, I love her bangs."

"She looks good. She always looks good," the POTUS added amid laughs from the crowd.

Monday's inauguration ceremony was no exception. Arriving at the U.S. Capitol for the big event, the First Lady looked ever so chic in a navy-blue Thom Browne collarless dress coat with fuschia gloves, J. Crew shoes, and a bejeweled J. Crew belt.

"She's such a strong woman," Browne told the New York Times in a recent interview about his design. "I wanted her to feel good in it and to feel comfortable, strong, feminine, and beautiful."

Mrs. Obama also made headlines on Jan. 21 for another look: her alleged eye roll at Speaker of the House John Boehner during the Inauguration Day luncheon at the White House. There's no audio to go with the footage, but at one point during the event, Boehner appears to make a joke -- which Mrs. Obama apparently does not find funny.

The two agreed on at least one thing, though. "Michelle and the Speaker of the House came to a meeting of the minds that I may be delaying the proceedings too much," the President said in his remarks at the luncheon. "And so I'm just going to be extraordinarily brief and say thank you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: President Barack Obama Calls Michelle Obama's New Bangs the "Most Significant" Event of Inauguration