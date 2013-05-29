No, this isn't Scandal. Unlike Tony Goldwyn's character on the ABC smash, President Barack Obama isn't having an extramarital affair. As such, the 51-year-old father of two felt compelled to explain why he had lipstick on his collar during a reception for Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 28.

"I want to thank everyone who's here for the incredible warmth at this reception. A sign of the warmth is the lipstick on my collar. I have to say, I think I know the culprit," the commander-in-chief told the crowd. "Where is Jessica Sanchez?"

He then clarified that it wasn't the American Idol Season 11 finalist who had left her mark on his clothes. "It wasn't Jessica -- it was her aunt," he explained. "Where is she?" Obama then scanned the audience for Sanchez's "Auntie" and pointed to his collar. "Look at this!" he joked. "Look at this!"

The Hawaiian-born politician then joked, "I do not want to be in trouble with Michelle. That's why I'm calling you out right in front of everybody."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: President Barack Obama Jokes About Lipstick on His Collar