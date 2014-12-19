President Obama accidentally called James Franco “James Flacco” during his comments on North Korea and the Sony hacking situation on Friday. The mistake came during Obama’s end-of-the-year press conference, and quickly became an Internet meme.

As Gossip Cop reported, Obama made some very serious statements about the threat from North Korean hackers, whose infiltration of Sony eventually led the company to cancel the theatrical release of The Interview, Franco’s movie with Seth Rogen.

As he was discussing the hack, the president told reporters, “I think it says something interesting about North Korea that they decided to have the state mount an all-out assault on a movie studio because of a satirical movie starring Seth Rogen and James Flacco. I love Seth, and I love James, but the notion that that was a threat to them? I think [it] gives you some sense of the kind of regime we’re talking about here.”

The President didn’t seem to notice his mistake, but viewers did, and “James Flacco” quickly became a top Twitter trending topic. It’s possible Obama was thinking about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco when he made the gaffe, and Flacco himself picked up on it. The NFL star tweeted, “.@barackobama It’s James Franco, not James Flacco ;)… Welcome to the family, brother. @JamesFrancoTV.”