President Barack Obama held a special breakfast Thursday morning with 25 young Hollywood guests at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the private meeting was part of Obama's "Young America Effort" in his reelection campaign. During the final day of his two-day fundraising trip to Los Angles, he urged the stars to get involved.

And they listened! Immediately following their meal, stars took to Twitter to reach out to "Young America" and share their photos with Obama.

Stars who attended the lunch included: Jeremy Renner, Zachary Quinto, Jessica Alba, Dianna Agron, Bryan Greenberg, Sophia Bush, Zach Braff, Ian Somerhalder, Ben McKenzie, Jared Leto and more.

"Maybe the only man I truly get nervous around," Glee's Agron, 26, tweeted. "Worth the early wake up call." Greenberg, 34, agreed, tweeting, "Truly inspirational talking with Barack Obama today."

One Tree Hill star Bush, 29, was excited meeting Obama and seeing her celeb pals. "It was amazing to see Ian Somerhalder, Zachary Quinto Dianna Agron and Bryan Greenberg with the Potus today," she wrote. "Good peeps. Young Americans."

Actress Alba, 31, shared a group shot of 25 stars and tweeted, "Got up bright and early to hear Barack Obama speak with an awesome group."

Former Scrubs star Braff, 37, tweeted a photo of himself with Obama, writing, "Today's to do list; make the leader of the free world laugh."

"Totally surreal morning," Vampire Diaries star Somerhalder, 33, tweeted. "Met up with some friends, had coffee with President Obama now tweeting. The 21st century... Let's do this." He added with his photo, "Just spent my morning with this man talking about green energy, a better America and being a young American -- wow."

