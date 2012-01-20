President Obama Sings Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" at NYC Fundraiser
Maybe President Obama should try out for The Voice!
During a New York City fundraiser at Harlem's famed Apollo Theater Thursday, the Commander-in-Chief was inspired by his surroundings and decided to treat the 1,400 supporters in the crowd to an impromptu vocal performance.
Upon finding out legendary soul crooner Al Green, 65, was in the audience, Obama, 50, launched into a few bars of the R&B star's 1972 classic "Let's Stay Together."
"Those guys didn't think I would do it," Obama said, gesturing off stage after belting out a few impromptu bars (watch above). "I told you I was going to do it!"
Later, the President assured Green he was going to keep his day job.
"Don't worry Rev, I cannot sing like you," Obama said. "I just wanted to show my appreciation."
