In the July 16 episode of Pretty Little Liars, an unidentified person trashed Connor's car outside of the local coffee shop in Rosewood. The timing was suspicious, given that he had lied to the entire school about hooking up with Aria (Lucy Hale) earlier that afternoon. In a sneak peek from the July 23 episode of the ABC Family hit, Aria asks her brother Mike (Cody Christian) if sought retribution against Connor (Michael Grant) on her behalf.

"Part of me would've gladly taken a whack at that piñata," Aria says after seeing that Connor's car is still dented and windowless.

"Whoever did it knows Connor's a wuss. . . Things get aggressive, he backs down every time," Mike says.

Realizing that her brother never made it to the open mic night at the coffee shop, Aria asks Mike why he bailed. "Sad chicks in hipster glasses playing the same three chords and whining about their ex? Yeah, no thanks," he explains.

When Aria continues to probe for answers, Mike becomes defensive. "I'm not accusing," Aria insists. "I'm just inquiring."

"Hello! I play lacrosse," Mike protests. "It's a tiny little stick. The car was smashed by a bat, a lead pipe -- maybe even a sledgehammer."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pretty Little Liars: Aria Suspects Her Brother Mike Trashed Connor's Car