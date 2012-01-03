After its shocking mid-season finale, Monday's return of Pretty Little Liars revealed a new set of secrets -- except for the identity of the mysterious "A."

VIDEO: Who does Ashley's character regret kissing on Pretty Little Liars?

Like the ABC Family show's many devoted viewers, series star Ashley Benson (who plays Hanna Marin) is eager to find out who's been tormenting the girls of Rosewood.

VIDEO: Shay Mitchell takes Us behind-the-scenes of Pretty Little Liars

"I'm so excited. I've been asking the producers little things about what's going to happen in the next script and what I'm going to be doing, but they're not telling me anything!" she says.

VIDEO: Aria seduces Ezra on Pretty Little Liars

Fans will learn who "A" is later this season, but don't expect Benson, 22, to provide any spoilers.

"Our scripts are on lockdown and our table read has been pushed," she says. "I'm very excited to see how everything turns out."

