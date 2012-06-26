Is officer Garrett Reynolds really to blame for Alison DiLaurentis' murder?

Alison's brother Jason (Drew Van Acker) certainly seems to think so. In a sneak peek from Tuesday's all new episode of Pretty Little Liars, he confronts Spencer Hastings' mom, Veronica, about taking his sibling's alleged killer on as a client.

"Did you really think you could avoid me forever?" Jason asks angrily. "How could you defend Garrett? It doesn't bother you that he murdered my sister? Just tell me why your'e doing it."

PHOTOS: Get the Pretty Little Liars cast's wardrobe

After taking a deep breath, Veronica (Lesley Fera) responds: "Everyone deserves a competent legal defense. . .Let the process play out, Jason. Focus on taking care of your family -- and yourself."

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pretty Little Liars: Jason Confronts Spencer's Mom Over Representing Garrett