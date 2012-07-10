If seeing is believing, consider Emily Fields and Spencer Hastings doubters.

In a sneak preview from Tuesday's all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars, Emily (Shay Mitchell, 25) and Spencer (Troian Bellisario, 26) are stunned when Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok, 28) publicly reveals she can see again.

"What happened to keeping a low profile? Staying blind because she's a target?" Emily asks Spencer as Jenna greets her classmates. "Look at her!"

"How can you miss her?" Spencer says indignantly. "She's been gliding around school all day like a Thanksgiving float."

Unfortunately, Jenna is the least of the girls' worries. Police officer Garrett Reynolds (Yani Gellman, 26) -- who they believe killed their pal, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse, 16) -- is days away from leaving prison.

"They're letting Garrett out to see his mother. It's called compassionate furlough," Spencer tells Emily. "She's probably really sick. This might be his last time to say goodbye to her."

Spencer, of course, has another theory as to why Garrett is being released. "What if 'A' put Garrett's mom in the hospital to get Garrett out of jail?" she wonders. "Maybe the plan is to meet up with the person who's really helping him."

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pretty Little Liars: Jenna Regains Her Sight, Garrett Leaves Jail