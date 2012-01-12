Lucy Hale is one of the privileged few who already knows the identity of the mysterious "A" character on Pretty Little Liars.

"We just filmed the finale a couple of weeks ago, so I know who 'A' is," the 22-year-old actress told Us Weekly at ABC's TCA Winter Press Tour Tuesday.

"Honestly, every week I was so excited to read the script and find out more clues. To finally find out who this person is and to give the audience answers is really awesome," Hale said. "I can't wait for everybody to see that episode."

Though fans of the ABC Family show will have to wait a bit longer before the episode airs, Hale promised there's plenty more plot twists ahead.

"That's pretty much the biggest spoiler I can give you," she told Us. "Because the whole series is based on that."

Pretty Little Liars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

