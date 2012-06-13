The calming crystal Shay Mitchell carries in her American Eagle Outfitters Sun Weave hobo (ae.com) could do wonders for her drama-plagued character on Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family, Tuesdays, 8 p.m.).

"I got it before I went on The View and I was so nervous!" the star, 25, tells Us Weekly. "Now I always have one in my purse because it keeps me grounded and makes me feel better."

In addition to her good-luck charm, the Canadian cutie has an arsenal of products she keeps on hand for those photo-ready moments.

"Shiseido's eyelash curler ($19, sephora.com) is the only one that works with my eye shape," she says. "I bring mine everywhere in case they don't have it at a shoot or on set."

"I love Vaseline ($1.39, drugstore.com) because it's so multipurpose. You can use it for lip gloss, cuticle cream or moisturizer."

"There's nothing wore than seeing someone chewing gum on the red carpet! I use Listerine Strips ($2.20, soap.com) instead. The pocket packs are great!"

Other essentials?

L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream ($10, usa.loccitane.com)

Soap & Glory Off Your Face Cleansing Cloths ($10, sephora.com)

Sonia Kashuk Lipstick in Classic Red ($9.99, target.com)

Jao Hand Refresher Sanitizer ($7, jaoltd.com)

Kuumba Made Fragrance Oil in Persian Garden ($9.50, kuumbamade.com)

