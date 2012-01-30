Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario's secret is out: she's dating Suits actor Patrick J. Adams!

"It's kind of our first [big event]," Bellisario, 26, told Us Weekly at Sunday's 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A.

"It's our first big thing. We're coming out," Adams explained. "It's just such a big event and I'm not doing anything like this without her. Are you kidding me? She's my support system. We were both excited to come and do something big and crazy like this."

Bellisario wore a princess gown by Collette Dinnigan, selected by Adams, 30.

"She offered me two of the most beautiful dresses in the world, so it was really just about going, 'So I guess that one,'" Adams told Us. "They were both gorgeous."

The couple -- who recently returned home from a month-long camping trip in New Zealand -- said they tend to be more of a low-key couple.

"What happens after this is more of a date night," Adams told Us. "When we get home and into our pajamas and watch a movie or something. But we don't get to do this very often, so we'll try to enjoy it as much as we can."

