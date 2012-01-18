LOS ANGELES (AP) -- William Shatner's stalwart Capt. James T. Kirk died in the line of duty. Now the actor's bargain-touting Priceline Negotiator is headed heroically to his final frontier.

In a new 30-second TV spot set to begin airing next week, the Negotiator rescues panicked vacationers from a bus teetering on a bridge's railing.

"Save yourselves — some money," he says, handing his cellphone to a passenger as he and the bus tumble into a dry creek bed. A violent explosion, real and computer-generated, follows.

Shatner says he's in "grief mode," adding that it's "not the first time I've had an iconic character die off."

Priceline says an advertising change was needed to reflect the company's changing strategy.

The new ad will start airing Monday and may be among next month's Super Bowl commercials.