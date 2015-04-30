Praying for pink! As the Great Kate Wait continues, one prominent royal is making his hopes well known.

"We're hoping for a granddaughter," Prince Charles said on April 30, several days after Duchess Kate's reported due date, and amid reports that she will be induced.

The gender of Kate and Prince William's baby isn't publicly known, but many are banking on the fact that it's a girl — some websites are letting people gamble on the name. "Alice" is the frontrunner, by the way.

Charles' comments came as he met with a 100-year-old military veteran while presenting new Colors to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told guests at the event there was no news on the royal baby front.

While the world continues to hurry up and wait, Kensington Palace had a little fun with all this baby fever. On April 30, the Palace's official Twitter page, where Kate's official birth announcement will be made, posted a photo of Will and Kate holding a bundle of joy in their arms. For a moment, it sent fans into a tizzy! Alas, it was "Throwback Thursday" from Prince George's birth in 2013.

Good one, Palace, good one.