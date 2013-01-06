If Prince Charles could give his first grandchild anything in the world, it would be a cleaner, greener environment.

The heir to the British throne's firstborn son, Prince William, and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, will welcome a baby in 2013, prompting the 64-year-old royal to raise more global awareness for environmental causes.

"I've gone on for years about the importance of thinking about the long term in relation to environmental damage, climate change and everything else," Charles, married to Camilla Parker Bowles since 2005, said on ITV's This Morning Jan. 7. "We don't, in a sensible world, want to hand on an increasingly dysfunctional world to our grandchildren, to leave them with the real problem."

He added, "I don't want to be confronted by my future grandchild and have them say, 'Why didn’t you do something?' " Charles went on to state, "So clearly now that we will have a grandchild, it makes it even more obvious to try and make sure we leave them something that isn't a total poisoned chalice."

During his interview, Charles also spoke about his younger son, Prince Harry, 28, who is currently serving in Afghanistan.

"If you are a parent or relation to a loved one and that person is away in incredibly dangerous and challenging circumstances, I know you worry all the time," the Brit said. "Certainly every night I worry. But he loves what he is doing and he's brilliant at it."

