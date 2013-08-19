Prince George appears in adorable new photos with Duchess Kate and Prince William

Us Weekly

By George, that's a cute baby! Just a few days shy of his one-month birthday, His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge resurfaced with his parents Prince William and Duchess Kate for a second photo opp. Released Monday by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 31, the two photos feature the new parents, their (sleeping!) bundle of joy George (born July 22) -- and, in one of the shots, royal pup Lupo! (Behind the foursome sits another pooch -- Tilly, a retriever and a Middleton family pet.)

PHOTOS: Meet Prince George!

Eschewing a professional shoot with a big name photographer, the royals' latest pics were taken in early August by none other than Kate's father, Michael Middleton, in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

"William and Catherine wanted to release photos that are more natural and personable, something more intimate," a Palace aide tells Us Weekly of the surprising snaps, which show Kate looking especially radiant in a purple, ruched dress as she holds little George. "They're happy with the outcome. The photographs give a great sense of family spirit."

PHOTOS: Kate's pregnancy

During the shoot, George was "very peaceful," the Palace aide says.

After meeting a sea of media outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital July 23, the trio spent just one evening at home at Kensington Palace in London before decamping to Bucklebury. Early Monday morning, CNN released an excerpt of Prince William's first TV interview since his son's birth.

"He's a little bit of a rascal, put it that way," William quipped. "So he either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger. I'm not sure. But he's doing very well at the moment."

PHOTOS: Kate and Will as kids

It was the William's duty -- a "badge of honor," he said -- to be the very first to change his son's diaper.

Keep clicking for more on this story ...