LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is back in Britain after more than four months serving in Afghanistan.

The prince landed on a military flight at a snowy Brize Norton airbase, northwest of London, on Wednesday afternoon.

Defense officials announced Monday that Harry — known as Capt. Wales in the army — had completed his 20-week deployment as co-pilot gunner on an Apache attack helicopter.

British troops leaving Afghanistan have a short stopover in Cyprus to decompress.

Harry is expected to go to the headquarters of his Army Air Corps squadron before beginning several weeks of leave.

In interviews conducted in Afghanistan, he said that he had fired on Taliban positions, saying "if there's people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we'll take them out of the game."