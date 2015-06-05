Doctor Woo! Is Prince Harry's charm working on a "time-traveling" English actress?

The fun-loving royal was recently photographed with his hand on the knee of Jenna Coleman, who plays a time-traveler's assistant on the BBC series "Doctor Who."

British tabloid The Sun published the somewhat grainy image, but you could clearly see Harry in the shot getting friendly with Jenna, 29. The photo, the newspaper said, was from a post-game party after the Audi Polo Match on May 31.

"He took her by the hand and led her away from the crowd in the sponsor's tent," a source told The Sun. "It was a very flirty, very tactile encounter. She was leaning into him and he had his hand on her knee."

The source continued, "From their body language it looked like they were really enjoying each other's company."

In the past, Jenna has been linked to Scottish actor Richard Madden, 28, who played the late Robb Stark on "Game of Thrones."

Harry, one of the world's most eligible bachelors, recently said he'd love to settle down.

"I'd love to have kids right now but there's a process one has to go through," he told Sky News. "The time will come and whatever happens happens."