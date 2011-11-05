Prince Harry sure knows a good slice when he sees one!

Having spent nearly a month Stateside while taking part in the final part of his Apache training, the 27-year-old royal is clearly getting comfortable with the American way of life.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry's hottest moments

Three weeks after he drank and danced at a San Diego area bar, Harry -- who arrived in the U.S. October 7 -- has moved on to Arizona, and recently enjoyed an Italian dinner feast with his British officer pals.

PHOTOS: Where the celebs go to eat out

Dining at the Little Italy Italian Restaurant -- located at 502 E. Pima St. in Gila Bend -- on Friday evening, Harry polished off an entire pizza pie (with meat toppings!) by himself, the eatery's owner, Antonino Buccellato tells Us Weekly.

Clad in street clothes, the hungry royal -- dining with a party of 29 others -- was recognized by fellow diners, but was able to enjoy his meal relatively uninterrupted.

PHOTOS: Who's the hottest Brit of them all?

"The customers recognized him and they were talking to each other and told each other they recognized him," Buccellato explains of his patrons, who were monitored by the royal's security staff. "They were polite and no one stared."

In addition to polishing off the whole pie, Harry is said to have offered quite the vote of confidence to Little Italy's manager. "All I can tell you is that this is the best pizza in the world," Buccellato -- who co-owns the eatery with wife Maria -- recounts the royal as saying.

PHOTOS: Awwww! How Princes Harry and William have grown up

Harry's Italian dinner is just one of the ways he's been assimilating into U.S. culture while here.

In mid-October, Us Weekly reported that Prince William's little brother replaced state dinners with $6 breakfasts, postpub "streetsnacks" and even Walmart runs!