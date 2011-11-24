Prince Harry is still a kid at heart.

The 27-year-old royal visited Universal Studios in Hollywood Wednesday, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. Harry kicked off his VIP experience with a guided tour that began with gourmet lunch, followed by a spin on The Simpsons ride.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry's hottest moments

Next up? A behind-the-scenes studio tour, where he walked onto the set of a music video shooting on the Universal Studios backlot. "The highlight of the afternoon included a trek through the very popular King Kong 360 3-D and the War of the Worlds, which were particular hits for the Prince," a source tells Us.

VIDEO: Harry arrives at William and Kate's wedding

Prince William's younger brother also hit up Jaws Lake, Jurassic Park: The Ride and Revenge of the Mummy (which he rode twice).

"He ended the day on a high note, offering a giant Curious George stuffed toy that he won at the theme park's carnival games to one lucky kid who happened to be near by," the source tells Us.

PHOTOS: How Harry and William grew up

Harry has been making the most of his downtime during his eight-week helicopter training course at Gila Bend Air Force base in Imperial Valley, Arizona. Last week, he rented a Harley-Davidson Softail Classic from a local dealership for $150 and rode it through the Arizona desert.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly