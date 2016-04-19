Prince Harry has a lightsaber showdown with Prince William, plus more news

Prince Harry has a lightsaber showdown with Prince William

Boys will be boys -- especially when "Star Wars" is involved. Prince Harry and Prince William were treated to a tour of the "Star Wars" set this week at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England, where the royal sibs were photographed chilling with Chewbacchus, checking out a replica Daisey Ridley head (ick) and indulging in a one-on-one lightsaber battle. Daisy (Rey) and her costar John Boyega (Finn) gave the duo a tour. They've been filming "Star Wars: Episode VIII" across the pond since February.

