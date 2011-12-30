Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Don Matching Boots at Weekend Soccer Game
No ugly Christmas sweaters here!
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton ditched traditional red and green holiday attire for matching Wellington boots on Christmas Eve to support Prince William at a football (soccer) match in just-released shots taken December 24.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 29, accessorized the $465 leather-lined rain boots made by Le Chameau with jeans, a chocolate brown coat and matching hat.
Her brother-in-law, 27, went much more casual, stepping out in jeans and a pullover.
Middleton's low-key ensemble wasn't her only look that turned heads this week.
On Christmas Day, a radiant Middleton stunned in a maroon-colored coat and matching hat while attending church services with her husband's family in Sandringham, Norfolk.
