No ugly Christmas sweaters here!

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton ditched traditional red and green holiday attire for matching Wellington boots on Christmas Eve to support Prince William at a football (soccer) match in just-released shots taken December 24.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 29, accessorized the $465 leather-lined rain boots made by Le Chameau with jeans, a chocolate brown coat and matching hat.

Her brother-in-law, 27, went much more casual, stepping out in jeans and a pullover.

Middleton's low-key ensemble wasn't her only look that turned heads this week.

On Christmas Day, a radiant Middleton stunned in a maroon-colored coat and matching hat while attending church services with her husband's family in Sandringham, Norfolk.

