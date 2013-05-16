Prince Harry's visit to the United States was sealed with a kiss -- from a bonafide supermodel! The 28-year-old royal walked away a big winner at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup on Wednesday, May 15.

Harry participated in the Sentebale charity match at The Greenwich Polo Club in Greenwich, Conn., and model Karolina Kurkova was there to cheer him. "I'm excited to be with Harry today," she told Us Weekly. The 29-year-old coach on The Face had the honor of giving Harry his congratulatory kiss as she presented him with his trophy -- but it was just a polite peck on the cheek! (Kurkova is married to actor/producer Archie Drury, and they are parents to 3-year-old son Tobin.)

Sentebale is a charity Harry co-founded with brother Prince William to help poor children and children battling AIDS in Lesotha. "By giving today, you are directly influencing the next generation of kids in Lesotho -- one that could quite easily change Lesotho forever," Harry said during his speech Wednesday. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you have shown thus far."

Unlike his last visit to the United States -- when he was photographed naked with a woman in Vegas in August 2012 -- the royal was on his best behavior for his six-day tour.

"This is the last day of my tour around the United States," he added in his speech. "Thank you for a wonderful week. I have witnessed the extraordinary generosity of the people of this great nation."

