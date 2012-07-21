Has Prince Harry found a new love interest?

The 27-year-old royal was reportedly getting friendly with a new blonde Wednesday in London at a party following The Dark Knight Rises premiere.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry was paying extra attention to 23-year-old model Cressida Bonas, who is the daughter of 1960s cover girl Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon.

Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is apparently good friends with Bonas and introduced them. The group, along with Harry's best friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip acting as a chaperon, went to the party at Freemason's Hall in Covent Garden together.

Bonas flaunted her slim figure in a white dress and let her long blonde hair shine by wearing it down. The cheeky prince arrived separately from Bonas, but once inside, onlookers told the Daily Mail the pair were seen kissing in a corner. But the now rumored couple left separately just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Harry ended his five-year relationship with Chelsea Davy, 26, in 2009. Since then, he was rumored to be dating musician Mollie King in April. However, a source told Us Weekly, "They're friends and there's nothing romantic going on."

